NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NYSE:NC opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 320.6% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 165.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

