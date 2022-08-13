NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
NACCO Industries Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:NC opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
