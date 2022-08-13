National Bankshares Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$47.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.60.

Northland Power Stock Up 3.7 %

NPI stock opened at C$45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.47. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$695.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

