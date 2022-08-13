National Bankshares Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$68.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.94.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$62.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$71.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

