National Bankshares Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$68.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.94.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$62.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$71.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.