National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

