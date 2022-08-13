NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 220,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Specifically, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,267.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NerdWallet news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $66,328.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,075.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,267.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $166,447. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $81,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

