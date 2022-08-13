NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $19,273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.93 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

