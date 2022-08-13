News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in News were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in News by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of News stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading

