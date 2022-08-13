Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) & Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nkarta and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta $120,000.00 4,778.20 -$86.07 million ($2.82) -6.16 Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.47 million ($1.00) -0.41

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Nkarta has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nkarta and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -33.68% -29.58% Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.35% -73.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nkarta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nkarta and Galmed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 8 0 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Nkarta presently has a consensus price target of $39.63, indicating a potential upside of 128.12%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,119.10%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nkarta.

Summary

Nkarta beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company has a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Nkarta, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a research agreement with Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd. to develop a combination therapy of ASC41 (THR-beta agonist) and Aramchol (SCD 1 inhibitor) for the treatment of NASH; a research and development collaboration agreement with MyBiotics Pharma Ltd. to identify the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol; and a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.