Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $6.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

