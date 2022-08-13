Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.