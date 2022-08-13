NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthView Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVACW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

NorthView Acquisition stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. NorthView Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

