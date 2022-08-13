Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $202.09 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average is $193.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

