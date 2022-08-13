Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $281.57 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

