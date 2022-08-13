Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after buying an additional 220,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 704,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after buying an additional 173,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.