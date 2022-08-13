Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in KeyCorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

