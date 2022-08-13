Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chemours Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NYSE CC opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.