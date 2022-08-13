Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $844,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

