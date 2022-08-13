Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $857,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

