Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Insider Activity

Mosaic Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

