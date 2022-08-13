Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Invests $989,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $63,049,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $14,545,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.