Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

