Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.51 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.