Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $346.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.62 and a 200-day moving average of $371.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

