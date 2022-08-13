Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rayonier by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RYN stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.