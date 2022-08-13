Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 49,034 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,900,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,843 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $10,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

