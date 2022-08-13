Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.