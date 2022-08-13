Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after buying an additional 58,126 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

