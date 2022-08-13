Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 430 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

