Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 7,882 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

