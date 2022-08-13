NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Position Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 716,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,519,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after buying an additional 309,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.19 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.