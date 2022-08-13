NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $187.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

