NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $187.47 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

