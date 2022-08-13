Nyxoah S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nyxoah in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.47). The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NYXH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Nyxoah by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 154,462 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,895,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

