Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at 1.69, but opened at 1.79. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 2.06, with a volume of 145,604 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 1.69 per share, with a total value of 845,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 878,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,483,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAD. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

