OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,199 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Allegion were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Allegion Stock Up 3.5 %

Allegion stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

