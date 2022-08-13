OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,140 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $8,537,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of QSR opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

