OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after buying an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after buying an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after buying an additional 976,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 627,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

