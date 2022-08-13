OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 8.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

