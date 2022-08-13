OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 12,876 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

Infosys Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $20.11 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

