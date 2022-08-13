OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,663.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,376.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,437.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

