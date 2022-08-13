OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

