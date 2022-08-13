OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,787,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $123.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.