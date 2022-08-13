OLD National Bancorp IN Has $227,000 Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Orange were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Orange by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Orange by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORAN. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

