OLD National Bancorp IN Has $353,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,424,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.0% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 9.6% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $89.25.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

