OLD National Bancorp IN Has $438,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 171,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 116,793 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

RSP stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

