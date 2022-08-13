OLD National Bancorp IN Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Express were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $168.37. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

