OLD National Bancorp IN Has $476,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.5 %

AEP stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.