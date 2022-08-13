OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,113,024. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $444.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

