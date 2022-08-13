OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

