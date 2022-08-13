OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $456,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,104,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,396,000 after purchasing an additional 709,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker
In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of SWK opened at $99.86 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $201.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.